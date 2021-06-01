(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: Beethoven could still hear after going deaf

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Good morning and happy Tuesday! Welcome to the first day of June. Can you believe that we’ve reached the halfway mark of 2021?

Fun fact: Beethoven could still hear after going deaf

The late, great German composer and pianist Ludwig van Beethoven suffered from deafness for much of his career and was almost completely deaf by the time he was 44.

But the gradual loss of his hearing didn’t get in the way of the creative genius. A 1933 article published in Time Magazine revealed that the composer was able to navigate his deafness when playing the piano by clenching a stick in his teeth and holding it against the piano keys. This method, the article states, allowed for Beethoven to hear faint sounds.

This process, as noted by Otican Medical, is called bone conduction. How it works is that the sound processor “converts sounds into vibrations, which are then sent through your skull bone and directly on to your inner ear.”

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

Neighbours of an unkept Kelowna home in the south Pandosy area say they are fed up.

In 2016, Lara Poirier and her husband purchased their dream home on Park Avenue. But they didn’t realize they were living next to a nightmare — a house they estimate has been vacant since the ’80s.

“There’s squatters; there’s homeless people … They’re not in their right mind and they’re trying to get in, in really unsafe circumstances with roofs caving in and decks collapsing. Someone’s going to get hurt or killed for sure. It’s just getting worse by the day,” Poirier told the Capital News.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Looks like this baby had one too many glasses of milk.

@purrrmeowww 🥴 #babiesoftiktok #tiktokbaby #milkdrunk #cute #DoYouYuzu #fyp #fypシ ♬ Because I Got High – Afroman

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
