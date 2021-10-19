(Photo: Pexels)

Morning Start: Being ‘left-brained’ or ‘right-brained’ is a myth

Your Morning Start for Tuesday, Oct. 19

Good morning, and happy Tuesday! Let’s start today off on a good note.

Fun fact: Being “left-brained” or “right-brained” is a myth

People have been told that they are either left-brained or right-brained at some point in your life. The idea is that people who are left-brain dominant are more quantitative, while people who are right-brain dominant are more creative. However, that is all just a myth. According to an article on Psychology Today, most behaviours involving the two hemispheres working together to achieve a common objective. While you may have some personal quirks, they have nothing to do with which side of the brain you used more.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

kelowna

In Penticton:

penticton

In Revelstoke:

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

salmon arm

In Vernon:

vernon

In case you missed it:

A woman is in police custody after a man was found dead in a home in Kelowna’s Lower Mission area on Monday morning, Oct. 18.

Just before 7 a.m., Mounties were called to a residence on Bechard Road, just down the street from Boyce-Gyro Beach. Investigators found a man’s body and believe the death to be suspicious.

Police say a woman was arrested at the scene and is in custody, though no charges have been laid.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Daww!

@ladbible

“Trying to get him used to his new shoes so he can walk in this Texas heat” 🤣🤣 🎥@caitlyn #ladbible #fyp #foryou #dogsofttiktok #funny #crazy

♬ original sound – LADbible

