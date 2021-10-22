Morning Start: Canadian youth set a world record for the longest line of carved pumpkins

Good morning and a very happy Friday! Here’s your morning start to get your day going.

Fun fact: Canadian youth set a world record for the longest line of carved pumpkins

In October 2013, Calgary youth from elementary schools, hockey teams and Girl Guides created 1,301 jack-o-lanterns and lined them up in a row, setting a Guinness World Record for the longest line of carved pumpkins.

The initiative was organized by Save-On-Foods, which saw employees assemble the jack-o-lanterns over the course of several hours into a single line at the Calgary Corn Maze Farm. The display measured almost 300 m in length.

“They really far exceeded the minimum and blew it out of the water,” said Guinness World Record adjudicator Michael Empric.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna:

In Penticton:

In Revelstoke:

In Salmon Arm:

In Vernon:

In case you missed it

Every Monday for 16 years, Flore Langeslag would make a trip to Burger Baron Kelowna to indulge in the burger joint’s iconic mushroom swiss burger.

The 78-year-old got her first taste of Burger Baron in 1970 at the Lethbridge, Alta., joint — one of the restaurant’s original locations.

“Our office, at 12 p.m., we would line up. All about 40 employees,” said Langeslag.

When she moved to Kelowna 28 years ago, she was surprised to discover that the town was home to a Burger Baron — the only one in the province at the time. However, for the last four years, Langeslag lived in Abbotsford and was forced to live without the quench that comes with every bite of a juicy Burger Baron burger.

“We just moved back from Abbotsford four weeks ago. Then I said to my husband, let’s go to Baron Burger,” she said.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok

Just a couple of friendly foxes!

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganTrending Now