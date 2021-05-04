(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: Chewbacca’s voice is a combination of different animals

Your morning start for Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Good morning and a very happy May the Fourth to all you Star Wars fans out there!

Fun fact: Chewbacca’s voice is a combination of different animals

In honour of Star Wars Day, here’s a fun fact about our favourite Wookie.

According to Ben Burtt, who served as the sound designer for the majority of the franchise’s films, Chewbacca’s voice was brought to life by combining bits of sounds made by bears, walruses, lions, badgers and other animals.

“It’s a voice that’s manufactured completely out of animal sounds — principally bears — and synchronized with the performance that is shot during filming,” Burtt recalled.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

The 2021 year is one the Kelowna real estate industry hopes will never end.

In dramatic and unexpected fashion, the Okanagan real estate boom has taken a wild upswing dating back to early last fall, despite the impact of COVID-19, a boom cycle some experts say could extend for the rest of the decade.

While those selling land and housing are cashing in, affordability has reached a crisis point.

“I think when we look back at 2021 in the real estate industry, we are going to say it was a good time, but maybe the party ended too fast,” said Scott Brown, CEO of Epic Real Estate Solutions/Fifth Avenue.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

We could all use some extra love these days. If you’re feeling down or if you need a boost to get you through the day, here’s a cute little penguin reminding you that everything will be OK!

@itspuffpuff

I luv u 💖 #adorable #everythingwillbeok #ily

♬ original sound – Amy

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Just Posted

A B.C. numbered compay has applied for a groundwater licence to be used for bottling water from a property at 3030 40th St. SE. (Google maps image)
More information on Salmon Arm water licence application surfaces

Applicant says nothing finalized, they are exploring opportunities to expand local business

Health-care workers wave to people clapping and yelling thank you to the frontline workers during the 7pm tribute outside the Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Column: Reflecting on the importance of nurses and the life lessons they offer

Council Report by Louise Wallace Richmond

(Pexels/Contributed)
May showers expected after dry April in the Okanagan

It’s going to be a wet month for the Okanagan

(Pixabay photo)
Salmon Arm’s Habitat for Humanity ReStore held its grand opening on Saturday, May 1 at 11 a.m. On hand to witness the grand opening ribbon cutting were, from left, Mayor Alan Harrison, Habitat for Humanity Kamloops board chair Gail Wichmann, Habitat executive director Bill Miller, building owner Bill Laird and Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Habitat for Humanity’s Salmon Arm ReStore breathes life into rebuilt location

Following grand opening May 1, store will be open Mondays through Saturdays

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

The ‘Gateway to Holidayland’ sign in the Rambo franchise’ first film, First Blood. (Youtube screenshot)
Hope had no say in being left out of Lower Mainland zone amid COVID restrictions: Mayor

Hope acts as a geographical gateway to the rest of the province

Vernon Jubilee Hospital registered nurse Amy Novakowski stands beside a Panda Warmer in the hospital’s women and children’s health services unit. <ins>The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation and Vernon’s Pure Country radio station will try to raise money to replace the aging panda warmers in the 18th annual Have a Heart Radiothon slated for Thursday, May 27.</ins> (VJHF photo)
Virtual Okanagan radiothon returns to airwaves

18th annual Have a Heart Radiothon on Vernon’s Pure Country FM to run for 12 hours Thursday, May 27, raising funds for VJH equipment

James Miller, the managing editor at the Penticton Herald, is running for Jake Kimberley’s vacated council seat. (Submitted)
James Miller announces bid for Penticton council

Managing editor at the Penticton Herald would keep his position if elected

Enrolment is up overall in the district. Photo: Nakusp Elementary School
Nakusp Elementary School closed due to COVID-19 exposures

There are staff constraints due to isolation requirements

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Professor asks UBC to reconsider Dr. Henry’s honorary degree, cites conflict of interest

‘At the minimum, please consider postponing it to after the current public health emergency is over’: Sumeet Gulati

A 2021 census questionnaire. (Black Press Media file photo)
2021 census responses due May 11

By law, every household must complete a census questionnaire

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Community court opening this week in Kelowna

Integrated court will focus on offenders struggling with addiction, mental health or homelessness

A load of lumber is hauled down Highway 3 in southern B.C., the province that supplies about half of U.S. exports to the U.S. (B.C. government photo)
U.S. home builders call for end to Canadian lumber trade war

U.S. Lumber Coalition says duties a small part of record price

