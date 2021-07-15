(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: Cotton candy was invented by a dentist

Your morning start for Thursday, July 15, 2021

Good morning and happy Thursday! It’s still pretty hot out there, but at least it’s not plus 40 C anymore, amirite?

Fun fact: Cotton candy was invented by a dentist

In 1897, American dentist William Morrison and confectioner John C. Wharton created the first electric candy machine, according to National Geographic.

Their invention, which worked like modern-day cotton candy machines, made its public appearance at the Louisiana Purchase Exposition of 1904, where they sold 68,655 helpings of cotton candy. The two packaged the goods in wooden boxes and marketed it as “fairy floss.”

It wasn’t until the 1920s when the term “cotton candy” came into use, coined by another American dentist by the name of Josef Lascaux. Lascaux sold cotton candy to his patients using a candy machine that was similar to Morrison and Wharton’s, which had a tendency to rattle, shake and fall apart.

In 1949, Gold Medal Products of Cincinnati added a spring-loaded base to the machine, paving the way for the modern-day cotton candy machine.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

Five people are confirmed dead as a result of Monday’s (July 12) catastrophic crane collapse at a construction site in downtown Kelowna.

Specialized rescue crews from Vancouver helped recover the fifth victim’s body late Tuesday night, July 13, after four workers, including the crane operator, were confirmed dead earlier in the day.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

This chihuahua’s got the beat!

@ddcs_09

#fyp #foryou #puppy #drummer #cute #babychihuahua

♬ original sound – Benji 💙

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganTrending Now

Previous story
Salmon Arm bylaw changes to make it easier for families to farm together
Next story
Evacuation order issued for 41 properties located near Brenda Creek wildfire

Just Posted

The City of Salmon Arm has amended its zoning bylaws to match Agricultural Land Reserve rule changes so farmers can have more flexibility in providing housing on their farms. (File photo)
Salmon Arm bylaw changes to make it easier for families to farm together

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Cotton candy was invented by a dentist

A fire southwest of Revelstoke and south of Three Valley Lake is estimated to be 240 hectares in size as of Wednesday, July 14. (B.C. Wildfire Service photo)
Large suspected human-caused wildfire burning southwest of Revelstoke

Traffic lights at the intersection of Highway 1 and Fourth Street NE in Salmon Arm were not working properly on July 14 so were switched to flashing reds until they’re fixed. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Drivers see red on new traffic light at Highway 1 intersection in Salmon Arm