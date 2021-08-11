(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: Ethiopia is home to one of the hottest places on Earth

Your morning start for Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

Good morning and happy Wednesday! A smoky skies bulletin has once again been issued by Environment Canada. But at least the blue skies were nice while they lasted, right?

Fun fact: Ethiopia is home to one of the hottest places on Earth

Located in the Afar region of northeast Ethiopia, the Danakil Depression has an average year-round temperature of 34.4 C, according to a 2016 BBC article.

“Worse, it only receives 100 to 200 mm of rainfall per year and it is also one of the lowest places on the planet, at 410 ft. (125 m) below sea level,” writes Vivien Cumming, the article’s author.

According to Cumming, the area consists of volcanoes with bubbling lava lakes, multi-coloured hydrothermal fields, salt pans and hot springs.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

Following the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Central Okanagan over the past few weeks, more restrictions were put in place Aug. 6 to limit the spread in the region, which included shutting down nightclubs and bars, as well as limiting restaurant patrons to groups of six and suspending liquor service at 10 p.m.

For some owners of Kelowna pubs and restaurants, the announcement of the recent health measures came as no surprise.

“Just seeing the numbers last week, I knew something was coming for sure, some more restrictions,” said Katja Oldendorf, the manager of Mickie’s Pub and the Short Stop Liquor Store.

“And there might be more, who knows.”

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

What was this dog watching?

@hadoglove

The dog was terrified!!!#fypシ #dog #comedy #funnyvideo

♬ The Planets, Op. 32: I. Mars, the Bringer of War – Leonard Bernstein & New York Philharmonic Orchestra

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
B.C. Supreme Court judge denies Crown’s request to ask jurors about vaccination status

Just Posted

Jenna Robins was recognized as one the Shuswap’s outstanding community leaders in the 2021 Salmon Arm Top 20 Under 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 under 40: Jenna Robins

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Ethiopia is home to one of the hottest places on Earth

Salmon Arm Council voted on Aug. 9 to amend a traffic bylaw so that residents will keep trees and shrubs on the boulevards between their property line and the sidewalk trimmed so that visibility isn’t impaired for pedestrian or vehicular traffic. In this photo the boulevard is the grassy area between the sidewalk and the property line. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
City of Salmon Arm urges residents to take care of their boulevards

The Village of Chase issued an evacuation alert for its residents at 8:30 a.m. on August 6, 2021. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)
No longer on evacuation alert, return of Chase care home residents underway