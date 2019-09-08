Morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Click the link to see what will follow last night’s thunder storm.

Fun Fact of the day:

As fast as lightning?

Many people around the Okanagan and Shuswap were treated to bolts of forked lightning racing to the ground and lighting up the night sky yesterday evening, but how much do you know about the natural phenomenon?

According to Natural Geographic cloud-to-ground lightning strikes travel to earth at about 300,000 kilometres per hour. Each bolt can contain up to one billion volts of electricity, the equivalent electrical power of about 80 million car batteries.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

A repeat of last night’s thunderstorm is possible across the Okanagan and Shuswap.

In Kelowna: A cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon is expected. The mercury will peak at 21 C.

Tonight: The risk of a thunderstorm continues and five to 10 mm of rain is expected.

In Vernon: A high of 21 C with 20 km/h winds from the northwest, a 60 per cent chance of showers and possible thunderstorms.

Tonight: More of the same. Showers dropping five to 10 mm of rain and the risk of a thunderstorm.

In Penticton: Showers are expected to drop five to 10 mm of rain and residents may see a thunderstorm. High of 21 C

Tonight: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

In Salmon Arm: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. High of 21 C.

Tonight: Risk of thunderstorms continues, showers will leave five to 10 mm of rain in their wake.

