Kangaroos can’t jump backwards. (Kangaroo Creek Farm/Facebook)

Kangaroos can’t jump backwards. (Kangaroo Creek Farm/Facebook)

Morning Start: Kangaroos can’t jump backwards

Your morning start for Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021

Good morning and a happy Tuesday.

The Okanagan saw some raindrops fall yesterday, but it wasn’t quite enough to make a dent on the wildfires currently burning in the region.

Throughout the region, however, is a chance for showers throughout today, but smoke is sure to come back thick by nighttime and into Wednesday.

Fun fact: Kangaroos can’t jump backwards

Kangaroos are well-known for being able to jump high and fast, capable of jumping about 70 kilometres per hour, with their sweet and comfortable spot sitting at 20 to 25 kilometres per hour.

They may move forward fast, but they actually can’t jump backwards. This is because of their thick tail, which acts as a counter-balance to their front-facing movements.

But because their feet and tail are so big and heavy, kangaroos can’t walk very well whether that be forwards or backwards.

Here’s a look at your weather

Kelowna:

KEL

Penticton:

PEN

Vernon:

VERNON

Salmon Arm:

SA

Revelstoke:

REV

In case you missed it: B.C. paramedic trying to break world record for longest 24-hour paddleboard ride

Dallas Allison is a Campbell River paramedic and he is trying to break the Guinness World Record for the longest stand-up paddleboard trip in 24 hours.

Allison said along with trying to break a world record, he is also raising money for charity aimed at helping veterans and first responders.

He said as an experienced kayaker, he is enthralled by paddleboarding.

“As soon as I stood up on a paddleboard, I sold all my (kayaking) gear, and I’ve been hooked ever since,” he said.

The funds he raises will go towards Honour House Society, which provides military, veterans and first responders a home away from home when they are receiving medical treatment in the Metro Vancouver area.

Here’s what’s trending on TikTok:

Cleanse your timeline and start your day off right with this cute sugar glider.

@mayimbialik

I can’t stop watching this. 😂😍 #animals #cute

♬ I Believe I Can Fly – James Ingram

That’s it for today. Have a good Tuesday!

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Never too late’: B.C. pharmacist urges families to catch up on missed childhood vaccines
Next story
Mudslide shuts off Hwy 1 through Fraser Canyon as Coquihalla still closed due to wildfire

Just Posted

Following approval from the Agricultural Land Commission for retail liquor sales at DeMille’s Farm Market, the market must get zoning change approval from the city as well as a liquor licence from the provincial government. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm amends zoning to accommodate DeMille’s liquor sales application

The view from around Ellison looking across Okanagan Lake to Westside Road Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at 4 a.m. The extent of loss has yet to be determined, but local government and BC Wildfire Servies confirm there was significant loss. (Sandra Blattler - Facebook)
UPDATE: Planned ignition near Falkland helps mitigate White Rock Lake wildfire growth

Rain fell in Salmon Arm on the afternoon of Aug. 16, providing a much-needed respite from heavy smoke and high temperatures. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm)
Rain brings welcome relief in Salmon Arm from suffocating smoke, parched spirits

This 18-acre parcel at the northeast end of the Salmon Arm Industrial Park, adjacent to Highway 97B, is the subject of a rezoning application from A2, rural holding zone, to M1, general industrial zone. (City of Salmon Arm image)
City planning department looks forward to creation of more industrial land in Salmon Arm