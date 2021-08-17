Morning Start: Kangaroos can’t jump backwards

Good morning and a happy Tuesday.

The Okanagan saw some raindrops fall yesterday, but it wasn’t quite enough to make a dent on the wildfires currently burning in the region.

Throughout the region, however, is a chance for showers throughout today, but smoke is sure to come back thick by nighttime and into Wednesday.

Fun fact: Kangaroos can’t jump backwards

Kangaroos are well-known for being able to jump high and fast, capable of jumping about 70 kilometres per hour, with their sweet and comfortable spot sitting at 20 to 25 kilometres per hour.

They may move forward fast, but they actually can’t jump backwards. This is because of their thick tail, which acts as a counter-balance to their front-facing movements.

But because their feet and tail are so big and heavy, kangaroos can’t walk very well whether that be forwards or backwards.

In case you missed it: B.C. paramedic trying to break world record for longest 24-hour paddleboard ride

Dallas Allison is a Campbell River paramedic and he is trying to break the Guinness World Record for the longest stand-up paddleboard trip in 24 hours.

Allison said along with trying to break a world record, he is also raising money for charity aimed at helping veterans and first responders.

He said as an experienced kayaker, he is enthralled by paddleboarding.

“As soon as I stood up on a paddleboard, I sold all my (kayaking) gear, and I’ve been hooked ever since,” he said.

The funds he raises will go towards Honour House Society, which provides military, veterans and first responders a home away from home when they are receiving medical treatment in the Metro Vancouver area.

