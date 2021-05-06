Morning Start: Kentucky has more bourbon than people

Good morning to all and a very happy Thursday! Expect another relatively warm day today, with a chance of showers thrown into the mix.

Fun fact: Kentucky has more bourbon than people

In honour of the 147th annual Kentucky Derby that was hosted in Louisville on May 1, here’s a fun fact about the state that is home to the Bourbon capital of the world.

According to a 2011 article by the Atlantic, not only is Kentucky responsible for 95 per cent of the world’s bourbon, but the number of barrels storing all that whisky adds up to 4.7 million, surpassing the state’s population of 4.3 million people.

With those numbers, the people of Kentucky don’t have to worry about going dry anytime soon.

Two Kelowna residents are rallying for their beloved friend in Alberta, a mother who has been fighting cancer since the birth of her third child just five months ago.

Referred to as a ‘warrior queen’ by her friends and family, Courtney Yakimetz was diagnosed with breast cancer at the young age of 29. At the time, she already had her two sons, Drayson, six, and Dallin, four. She had a lumpectomy, went through chemotherapy and was able to put her initial diagnosis behind her.

Sadly, 15 months later, Yakimetz found out her breast cancer had returned. At the time, she was already 28 weeks pregnant with her daughter.

Craving some fast food but lacking access to a vehicle? Take a page out of this young boy’s book and buy yourself an electric car for kids. That should solve all your worries!

