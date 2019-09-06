(Graphic: Natalia Cuevas Huaico)

Morning Start: Making Canadian tennis history

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Fun Fact of the day:

The last time a Canadian made it to the US Open singles final?

#SheTheNorth is the number one trend on Canadian Twitter this morning, and for good reason. Bianca Andreescu continued her meteoric rise in the tennis world when she defeated Belinda Bencic of Belgium in straight sets Thursday evening, sending her to the finals of the US Open, where she’ll play Serena Williams in a rematch of the Rogers Cup final (though this time around we can hope for a full match with healthy players on either side of the net).

The last time a Canadian singles player, male or female, made it to the US Open finals? Never. It hasn’t happened before.

Canadians have reached the finals in other Grand Slam tournaments – Eugenie Bouchard becoming Canada’s sports darling at Wimbledon 2014 comes to mind, as well as Milos Raonic’s Wimbledon finals appearance in 2016. But he list is short, and at 19 years old Andreescu is among the youngest to make the final, Canadian or not.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Temperatures are getting up there, but it shouldn’t be too warm to ruin any outdoor activities. On the other hand the Penticton area might get a little damp…

In Kelowna: Cloudy early on, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. The high is 31 C.

Tonight: Skies clearing up this evening, Low 13 C.

In Vernon: Cloudy early morning with sun coming through in the later morning hours. High 31 C.

Tonight: Clear skies and a low of 16 C.

In Penticton: Mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early this morning and late this afternoon. High 31 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing late this evening. Low of 13 C.

In Salmon Arm: Cloudy to start with a mix of sun and cloud early this morning. High 30 C.

Tonight: A few clouds and a low of 12 C.

Video of the day:

This is the footage you’ll get if your dog steals your Go Pro…

WATCH: Canada’s Bianca Andreescu advances to US Open final vs. Serena Williams

Brendan Shykora
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Penticton adventure park built on memories of love and life
Next story
VIDEO: Fire destroys Kamloops elementary school

Just Posted

Deciding to be part of fishing solution, not problem

James Murray/The Great Outdoors

Salmon Arm’s 122nd fall fair kicks off this weekend

The fair runs from Sept. 6-8

Salmon Arm Silverbacks gain forward from Quebec’s Major Junior League

The 19-year-old held a 13.9 shooting percentage last season

Shuswap community rallies around family who lost home to suspicious fire

RCMP are investigating the fire which displaced a Cambie-Solsqua family

Morning Start: Making Canadian tennis history

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

VIDEO: Praying mantis fights black widow in epic West Kelowna battle

A West Kelowna woman captured the entire fight on camera in her basement

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

861,870 pounds of food later, North Okanagan’s Gleaners needs your help

More Vernon volunteers required to meet goal of 13-million portions of soup mix

Test of Humanity mountain bike race concludes Sept. 15

Event in Summerland has raised money for aid to Ethiopia

Kamloops residential school to be a marked ‘Stop of Interest’ for tourists

Signs share stories of the people, places and events that helped shape B.C.’s history

B.C. woman calls for equality after trying to do yoga topless

Jen Frizzley wants to start conversations about ‘desexualizing the body’

VIDEO: Kelowna man takes senior pug on six-hour cruise down KVR Trail

Neither Georgia’s age nor her disability prevented her enjoyment of the trip

Bahamian students in B.C. can only watch and wait Hurricane Dorian aftermath

Kandis Wilkinson’s parents sent her back to TRU early as a storm was brewing

Most Read