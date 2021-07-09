Morning Start: Many Americans would choose dogs over love

Good morning and a very happy Friday! It’s as cool as cool gets out there. Expect a whole lot of sunshine this weekend.

Fun fact: Many Americans would choose dogs over love

In 2017, Rover.com released the results of their “Truth About Dog People” report.

The report found that 54 per cent of devoted American pet parents — which Rover refers to as Dog People — would consider ending a relationship if their dog doesn’t like their partner.

Other findings include one in four Dog People admitting that they have brought their pet on a date. Forty-seven per cent of those with a significant other also admitted that they would find it harder to leave their dog for a week than their human partner.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Penticton:

In Revelstoke:

In Salmon Arm:

In Vernon:

In case you missed it:

School District 73 has adopted a new district-wide dress code, removing language that allowed staff to single out students for clothing they considered distracting to the learning environment.

The new dress code will come into effect for the 2021-2022 school year and will also be reviewed every three years in order to keep it current.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Do you see a potato or a tomato?

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganTrending Now