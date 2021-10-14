(Pexels)

Morning Start: Nutmeg can be fatally poisonous

Your Morning Start for Thursday, Oct. 14

Fun fact: Nutmeg can be fatally poisonous

A little dash of nutmeg in a dessert or a drink to give it extra flavour and spice is fine, but too much can be toxic. Two to three teaspoons of raw nutmeg can induce hallucinations, convulsions, pain, nausea and paranoia that can last several days. Fatalities are rare, but they have happened.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

kelowna

In Penticton:

penticton

In Revelstoke:

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

salmon arm

In Vernon:

vernon

In case you missed it:

Being homeless wears on your soul, says Tim while smoking speed to stay warm on an icy winter morning underneath the Penticton Channel highway bridge.

Tim has been experiencing homelessness in Penticton for 15 years, living under bridges and for a time at the Bethel church doorway. He says the city has put up bars underneath the bridges so people can’t gather there anymore.

“You can’t push homeless out, it just goes somewhere else,” he says.

Read the full story here.

(Pexels)
