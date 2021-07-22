Morning Start: Otters hold hands when they sleep and eat so they don’t drift apart

Good morning and happy Thursday! The sun is shining and the wind is blowing. A reminder that a smoky skies bulletin is still in effect for the Okanagan.

Fun fact: Otters hold hands when they sleep and eat so they don’t drift apart

As noted by a 2013 article published in the Daily Mail, otters are known to assemble into “rafts” when drifting in groups, holding hands while they eat, sleep and rest in an effort to prevent families from getting separated.

“The furry animals, the largest member of the weasel family, are even known to wrap sea plants around them to secure the bond,” states the article.

Angie Lohr is on a mission.

For years, she has helped sex workers in Kelowna and Vernon find the support and resources they need as the executive director of HOPE Outreach. She recently launched Bad Date Alert, a system to provide vital information about predatory clients. She also started Sex Work 101, a training module to educate community members about sex work.

But the pandemic has made Lohr more frustrated at the lack of safe supports for sex workers. Many existing support services were forced to close due to provincial and local public health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

