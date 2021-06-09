(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: Sweat is odourless

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Good morning and happy Wednesday! The cool, wet trend continues today. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds today, with a risk of a thunderstorm later this afternoon.

Fun fact: Sweat is odourless

According to a 2017 article published in Medical News Today, sweat is virtually odourless. Rather, that unpleasant stench that you may smell when you’re sweaty is the bacteria on your skin breaking down your sweat into acids, eventually causing the stink — also known as body odour.

Body odour can be linked to the apocrine glands, which are located in the breasts, genital area, eyelids, armpits and ear.

Apocrine glands are mainly responsible for body odour “because the sweat they produce is high in protein, which bacteria can break down easily,” writes Adam Felman, the article’s author and editor for Medical News Today.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

Interior Health’s chief medical health officer has been arrested in Kelowna on two charges for sex crimes against a child.

The Alberta RCMP confirmed to Black Press Media that Dr. Albert de Villiers, the health authority’s top doctor, was arrested on one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference on Tuesday afternoon (June 8) in Kelowna.

Both charges are out of Grande Prairie, Alta, where de Villiers previously worked as that province’s north zone lead medical health officer.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

This baby had the best reaction when mom went a little overboard with the baby powder.

@pressdbyneci #momlifeiscrazy ♬ original sound – Pressdbyneci

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Interior Health’s top doctor charged with sex crimes against child in Alberta
Next story
Safer drug supply crucial as B.C.’s naloxone program lauded: advocates

Just Posted

The documentary, Celebrate Shuswap, will stream on June 19. (File image)
Upcoming documentary celebrates Shuswap music scene, past and present

Celebrate Shuswap highlights music community’s resilience through pandemic

The Cineplex Odeon Theatre at Yonge and Eglinton in Toronto is shown on December 16, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Get out the popcorn: Some movie theatres are opening next week

Re-opening part of B.C.’s COVID restart plan

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Sweat is odourless

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Interior Health’s top doctor charged with sex crimes against child in Alberta

Dr. Albert de Villiers was arrested in Kelowna on two Alberta charges

The Sicamous United Church Thrift Shop’s drop off area is frequently left in disarray, with items dropped off after hours that end up being taken to the landfill – at the church’s cost. (Contributed)
Volunteers frustrated with Sicamous thrift shop being used as a dump

United Church board chair said issue has been going on for more than a decade

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

FILE. (Pxhere.com)
Manager must pay ex-employee $33K after sexual assault on cruise ship: B.C Human Rights Tribunal

Employee, manager worked for a carpet installation company based in B.C. at the time

Catherine McCarthy-Martin holds a yellow rose in honour of her niece Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on Thursday, June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Family plans wrongful death lawsuit in B.C. woman’s police shooting

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation member Chantel Moore killed after recently moving to New Brunswick

The federal government legalized medical assistance in dying in 2016. (Needpix.com) The federal government legalized medical assistance in dying in 2016. (Needpix.com)
Medically assisted deaths rising as Canadians grow more comfortable with the idea

7,595 Canadians received medically assisted deaths in 2020

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld (left) and former BCTF president Glen Hansman (right).
Controversial Chilliwack trustee wins appeal for freedom of expression in defamation case

Barry Neufeld’s lawsuit against former BCTF president Glen Hansman will now continue

Jesse Faulkenham, 31, went missing from his Grand Prairie home on June 2 and his wife was very worried for his well being. He has been found, seven days later. (Submitted)
Missing Alberta man thought to be headed to Penticton found safe

Jesse Faulkenham’s wife confirmed that after seven days missing, he is now home

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister speaks to media in Winnipeg, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Vaccine lottery: Manitobans eligible for cash, scholarships if they get a COVID shot

Grand prizes of $100,000 will be awarded in every health region

A pod of orcas joined the 7 Generation Steward Society at the Tyee Spit singing in memorial for the 215 children found in Kamloops. Photo courtesy Cory Cliffe
VIDEO: Whales appear during Indigenous ceremony for 215 children in Campbell River

‘Our ancestors wouldn’t appear if we weren’t doing things in a good way’ — Cory Cliffe

No winner was declared in Tuesday's $70-million Lotto Max draw. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)
$500K win for Lotto Max ticketholder in Vernon

$500,000 prize to be shared with PlayNow.com winner

Most Read