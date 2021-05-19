(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: The Greenland shark can live up to 400 years

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Good morning and happy Wednesday! A chance of showers and thunderstorms is once again in the weather forecast. But if today’s anything like yesterday, we’ll be seeing more sunshine than rain.

Fun fact: The Greenland shark can live up to 400 years

A 2018 study published in the journal Science found that the Greenland shark is the longest-living vertebrate known on the planet, with one of the oldest of the animals sampled in the study living for nearly 400 years.

Researchers used radiocarbon dating to determine the ages of 28 female Greenland sharks and concluded that the species reaches maturity at about 150 years of age.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

Rail trail users are warned that there have been several sightings of a large cat.

“A cougar has been seen repeatedly in the Stoneridge Drive area just above the rail trail in Coldstream,” the Okanagan Rail Trail group said Monday, May 17.

Several bear sightings have also been reported in the Okanagan.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Testing the reaction time and footy skills of everyday people!

@tanwirali7 Soccer test on street #рек #fyp #foryou #foryoupage ♬ Jalebi Baby – Tesher

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

Just Posted

Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP. (File photo)
Anticipating busy summer, Sicamous RCMP taking ‘realistic’ approach to COVID-19 restrictions

Enforcing physical distancing on beaches reminds sergeant of scene from Jaws

An unsuspecting parent returns to a bird box on the Salmon Arm foreshore on May 14, not aware someone has embarked on a path of destruction of nests. Eggs have been smashed, baby birds have died and even adult birds have been killed. More than 30 bird boxes have been wrecked, mainly between May 10 and May 14, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Community rallies to counter bird-box destruction at Salmon Arm foreshore

Reward offered, residents donate time, materials, cash

In a Jan. 18 notice, Interior Health and Salmon Arm West Elementary confirmed a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19 and, due to a possible transmission, advised students who ride School District 83's Monkey Bus be monitored for symptoms of the virus. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Upgrades roll in for Okanagan schools

Vernon, Central Okanagan, South Okanagan and Shuswap provincial funds set for capital projects

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The Greenland shark can live up to 400 years

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. To reduce long lines and wait times the first 1,000 Surrey residents to arrive at the neighbourhood clinic on both Monday and Tuesday will receive wristbands and a same-day appointment. The effort is in addition to the provincial vaccination plan which is now open for bookings to anyone who is 18 years and older. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
69 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Interior Health

The province, in total, recorded 411 new cases showing a downtrend of new infections

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

(pixabay stock image)
Opposition leaders want juror demographic data to help fight Canada’s systemic biases

No information of jury makeup collected in Canada right now, preventing research into trends

A cook prepares a poutine at La Banquise restaurant in Montreal on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Quebec dairy industry trying to get a protected trademark for the popular Quebecois dish. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘Protect our poutine’: Quebec dairy group looks to give gooey dish official status

National strategy could help fries-and-gravy concoction become trendy ‘like sushi or tacos’

Plans to restore the ecology of Sidney Island include the eradication of fallow deer first introduced in the early 1900s. (Parks Canada/Submitted)
Parks Canada wants to eradicate invasive deer on small island near Victoria

Proposal to shoot about 400-500 fallow deer part of a larger plan to restore local ecology

A forest of dance-protesters outside the BC Legislature on April 11. These participants were doing the Dance for the Ancient Forest in support of the Fairy Creek blockade and against old-growth logging. (Zoë Ducklow/News Staff)
Arrests begin at Fairy Creek blockade on Vancouver Island

Five protesters arrested as RCMP begin to enforce injunction

A thunderstorm pictured in Fraser Valley in 2021. (Black Press Media/Jaimie Grafstrom)
Wildfire concerns sparked after 320+ lightning strikes blasted B.C. yesterday

Approximately one-quarter of the province is currently listed as being at moderate risk of fire

Coldstream Fire Department was quick to arrive and knock down a fire Sunday, May 16, in a Matner Lane orchard just up the hill from the firehall on Aberdeen Road. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Coldstream fire crews quick to knock down blaze

Fire broke out just before 2:30 p.m. on Matner Lane, which is just up the hill from the firehall on Aberdeen Road

Enderby’s annual Clean-Up Challenge will use a self-guided format this year in keeping with COVID-19 public health guidelines. The challenge will take place Saturday, May 29, 2021. (File photo)
Enderby clean-up challenge back with pandemic-friendly format

This year’s self-guided Clean-Up Challenge to beautify the city will take place Saturday, May 29

WorkSafe BC is out in the Interior making sure wineries, cideries and breweries are adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols. (File photo)
WorkSafe visiting Interior wineries, cideries and breweries ahead of tourist tasting season

40 field inspections and 35 consultations are expected over next few weeks

Most Read