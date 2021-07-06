A pen. (Juraj Varga/Pixabay

Morning Start: The hole on your pen cap prevents choking hazard

Here’s your morning start for July 6, 2021

Good morning! Monday started us off with a gloomy — and a bit of a cooler — day.

A mix of sun and clouds are forecasted for Tuesday, but that heat sure will be back.

Fun fact: The hole in your pen cap is for children’s safety

Pen caps generally have a hole in them to act as a vent. According to BIC, a major pen manufacturer, they put holes in the caps so children don’t inhale them and choke on them.

“In addition to help prevent the pen from leaking, all of our BIC caps comply with international safety standards that attempt to minimize the risk of children accidentally inhaling pen caps,” according to BIC’s website.

But does anyone else use pen caps as a kind of whistle?

Weather forecast

Kelowna:

KEL

Penticton:

PEN

Vernon:

VERNON

Salmon Arm:

SA

Revelstoke:

REV

In case you missed it: Direct Kelowna to Montreal flights start this month

If you want to go east for a post-pandemic getaway, the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) has you covered.

YLW and Air Canada announced a new flight path early on Monday (July 5): Air Canada is now offering non-stop flights connecting Montreal and the Okanagan.

Airport director Sam Samaddar said this is a good opportunity to rebound from the pandemic.

“With the thought times that we’ve been through (during the COVID-19 pandemic), to be able to launch a brand new service between Montreal and Kelowna is a big deal for us,” he said.

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lightning causes new wildfire northeast of Big White

Just Posted

Indigenous Education Workers Theresa Johnson and Kaeli Hawrys go to Marine Peace Park in Salmon Arm with Kira Limber’s Grade 6/7 class on June 17 where Johnson helps them with their fishing skills at the wharf and Hawrys provides soapstone carving instruction. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Reconciliation project at Salmon Arm school catches elder’s eye

A pen. (Juraj Varga/Pixabay
Morning Start: The hole on your pen cap prevents choking hazard

Interior Health’s mobile vaccine clinic is scheduled to be in Canoe on July 7 and 8, and in Blind Bay on July 9 and 10. (Interior Health photo)
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic to stop in Canoe, Blind Bay

Salmon Arm council has asked city staff to investigate ways the city can block potential groundwater bottling facilities in the city via zoning bylaws, given that only the province has power over groundwater licence applications. (File photo)
City looking for ways to block bottling of groundwater in Salmon Arm