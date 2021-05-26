(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: The longest title of a book contains 3,777 words

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Good morning and happy Wednesday! Here’s your morning start to get your day going.

Fun fact: The longest title of a book contains 3,777 words

The Guinness World Record for the longest title of a book was achieved by India’s Vityala Yethindra in 2019 when he published a book with a title that spans 3,777 words (or 26,021 characters).

For the sake of brevity, here’s how the title begins: “The historical development of the Heart i.e. from its formation from Annelida: Clam worm, Seamouse, Lugworm, Megascolex, Tubifex, Pheretima, Freshwater leech…”

The title — which also consists of several questions such as “Why can’t people live if heartbeat stops?” — goes on to list hundreds of different animals and insects before concluding with “Solutions and answers of above questions, material and topics are included and cleared in this book.”

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

A Penticton woman is planning to run around Okanagan Lake without taking more than a 40 minute break.

On June 4, Rachel Kearney will run roughly 250 kilometres around Okanagan Lake to raise money and awareness for people struggling with eating disorders, a cause that is close to her heart.

Kearney said she suffered silently from bulimia between the ages of 15 and 20. Because she was never underweight, no one suspected she was struggling.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

This pug has the best reaction upon hearing his owner’s name for the first time.

@ahealthypug His face after learning my name!!! #pug #doggo #dogsoftiktok ♬ original sound – Jen Boutet

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
