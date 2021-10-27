Morning Start: The ‘most expensive ghosts’ sold for over $2,800 US

Good morning and happy Wednesday! It’s a mix of sunshine and clouds today, with some rain in the forecast for the evening.

Fun fact: The ‘most expensive ghosts’ sold for over $2,800 US

In March 2010, two vials allegedly containing the exorcized spirits of an old man and a young girl were sold in an online auction in New Zealand in March 2010 for $2,830 US, earning the ghoulish pair the Guinness World Record of the most expensive ghosts ever.

According to Guinness, Avie Woodbury, the original owner of the vials, said the ghosts had been captured in her Christchurch house after she enlisted the help of an exorcist and an ouija board to contact and trap the spirits.

The auction attracted more than 200,000 page views on the Trade Me website and was won by Safer Smoke NZ, a company that produces electronic cigarette substitutes. All proceeds from the sale of the expensive spirits — which were allegedly trapped in bottles with holy water — went to an animal charity.

In case you missed it

Interior Health has the highest number of unvaccinated healthcare workers in B.C., and many were at risk of losing their jobs this if they don’t comply with Provincial Health Orders, according to the Ministry of Health.

Some 1,186 of the Interior Health region’s 21,675 health care workers – about seven per cent – are currently unvaccinated, compared with 1,106 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,054 in Vancouver Island Health, 735 in Fraser Health, 630 in Provincial Health Services Authority and 515 in the Northern Health Authority.

Read the full story here.

