Morning Start: The oldest living dog is 21-years-old

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021

Good morning and happy Thursday! Here’s your morning start to get your day going.

Fun fact: The oldest living dog is 21-years-old

A miniature dachshund named Funny was verified by Guinness World Records as the oldest living dog on Nov. 12, 2020, when he was aged 21-years-old.

Funny lives in Osaka, Japan, with his owner Yoshiko Fujimura, who described him as “a very sweet and nice dog.” According to Guinness, the life expectancy of a miniature dachshund is 12 to 16 years old.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it

The province has declared a state of emergency, Premier John Horgan announced at a press conference early on Wednesday (Nov. 17) afternoon.

Horgan said thousands of people have been forced out of their homes due to floods and landslides and that the province expects to confirm additional deaths as a result of the situation. One woman has already been confirmed dead as a result of a slide on Hwy. 99 near Lillooet.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok

A hug can go a long way.

@mdmotivator

FREE HUGS! Blind Social Experiment 🥺❤️ #hugs #family #missing #boyfriend #loving #mentalhealthmatters #ShoppersWishlist #fyp

♬ original sound – Zachery Dereniowski

