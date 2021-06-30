Morning Start: The tallest stack of M&M’s is 5

(Pixabay photo)

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Good morning and happy Wednesday! The heat warning is still in effect — we’re still hovering above 40 C, but temperatures are expected to dip back down to the high 30 C’s starting tomorrow.

Fun fact: The tallest stack of M&M’s is 5

The Guinness World Record for the tallest stack of M&M’s was achieved earlier this year by the United Kingdom’s (UK) Will Cutbill in January 2021.

Cutbill was able to stack five of the candies on top of one another, surpassing the previous record of four, a record that was jointly held by two serial record-breakers.

According to Guinness World Records, Cutbill got the idea to shatter the record when he was eating a bag of M&M’s during the UK’s third lockdown.

“This record took me an awful long time (thank goodness we were in a lockdown). It takes time but if you stick at it you will find a way to do it,” he said.

In case you missed it:

Rolling to the finish line was the slowest Vernon’s Leah Goldstein has cycled in the past two weeks.

Surrounded by her pink safety vest-clad crew, and with O Canada blaring on the speakers, Goldstein made history in Annapolis, Maryland, Saturday night, June 26. She became the first female solo rider to win what’s billed as the world’s toughest bicycle race, the Race Across America (RAAM) 2021.

Read the full story here.

