Morning Start: The tree shrew is the only other mammal that likes spicy food

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Good morning and happy Wednesday! Temperatures are soaring to 32 C today, so remember to stay hydrated and drink lots of water. Don’t forget your sunscreen!

Fun fact: The tree shrew is the only other mammal that likes spicy food

Outside of humans, the majority of mammals cannot tolerate the pungent sensation that comes with eating spicy foods.

However, a 2018 study published in the PLOS Biology journal revealed that the tree shrew — like humans — can “directly and actively” consume spicy plants. The tolerance is caused by a mutation in the tree shrew’s TRPV1 ion channel, which lowers its sensitivity to capsaicinoids — the compounds that make certain plants spicy.

In the study, when capsaicin was added to the sample foods, it was observed that food intake was reduced among the mice participating in the experiment. For the tree shrews, however, nothing changed.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

The body of Kamloops firefighter Brian Lannon, who drowned while diving in Okanagan Lake on May 15, has been recovered, West Kelowna RCMP confirmed on Tuesday (June 1).

Just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Mounties said a member of the public spotted Lannon’s body in the water, just south of William R. Bennett Bridge. His body was brought to shore, and West Kelowna RCMP will be working with BC Coroners Service to conduct an investigation.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

A duckling and a pup: the combo we didn’t know we needed.

@cutedog_01 #dog #pet #duck ##foryou ♬ The Doggy Anthem by Brandon Zingale 1dude2doodles – Brandon Zingale

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

Most Read