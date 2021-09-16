Morning Start: The world’s longest legs stretch almost a metre and a half

Good morning and happy Thursday! After a few days of grey clouds, we’re in for some sunshine today.

Fun fact: The world’s longest legs stretch almost a metre and a half

Maci Currin, a 17-year-old from Cedar Park, Texas, was confirmed by Guinness World Records in 2020 as having the world’s longest legs (female) and the longest legs of a teenager.

Currin’s legs stretch almost a metre and a half in length — her left leg measures 135.267 cm (53.255 in.), while her right leg measures 134.3 cm (52.874 in.).

Standing at 6 ft. 10 in. tall, Guinness estimates that Currin’s legs actually make up 60 per cent of her total height.

“I hope that tall women can see that height is a gift and that you shouldn’t be ashamed that you’re tall – you should really embrace it,” said Currin.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Penticton:

In Revelstoke:

In Salmon Arm:

In Vernon:

In case you missed it:

A “news release” sent out Tuesday morning to media across B.C. from what appeared to be a provincial ministry got many animal rights activists’ hopes up right before the real ministry shot them right back down again.

A hoax news release made its way to the email inboxes of hundreds of journalists on Sept. 14, stating that the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries was banning fur farms, phasing them out over the next five months.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

This cat doesn’t seem to be a big fan of affection.

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganTrending Now