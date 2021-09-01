Morning Start: The world’s oldest man lived to 113 years old

Good morning and welcome to September! Due to wildfire smoke, Environment Canada has issued a smoky skies bulletin for the Okanagan Valley.

Fun fact: The world’s oldest man lived to 113 years old

On June 30, 2021, Puerto Rico’s Don Emilio Flores Márquez was officially named the world’s oldest man at 112 years and 326 days old.

Unfortunately, Márquez died on Aug. 12, just four days after his 113th birthday. According to Guinness World Records, Márquez attributed his longevity to living “a compassionate life.”

“My dad raised me with love, loving everyone,” he told Guinness World Records. “He always told me and my brothers to do good, to share everything with others!”

While Márquez was the most recent person to hold the record, the oldest man ever is Japan’s Jiroemon Kimura, who was born on April 19, 1897 and died at the age of 116 years and 54 days on June 12, 2013.

Guinness World Records notes that the oldest person ever to have lived is Jeanne Calment of France, who lived to be 122 years and 164 days.

In case you missed it:

A wave of misinformation online has people scrambling for livestock ivermectin in Kelowna, and it may have harmful effects.

Several feed and tack stores in Kelowna have received numerous inquiries about the medication, which is usually used to treat parasite infestations in pets and large animals.

People come in several times a week inquiring about the medication, one employee from Kelowna’s Greenhawk Equestrian Sport said.

Read the full story here.

