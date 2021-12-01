(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: The world’s tallest Christmas tree was over 200 feet tall

Your morning start for Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

Good morning, happy Wednesday and welcome to December! Here’s your morning start to get your day going.

Fun fact: The world’s tallest Christmas tree was over 200 feet tall

In 1950, the Northgate Shopping Center in Seattle, Wash., erected and decorated the world’s tallest cut Christmas tree; a Douglas fir (Pseudotsuga menziesii) that stood 221 ft. tall.

In case you missed it

Big White Ski resort is apologizing after vice president Michael J Ballingall called for Highway 3 to reopen for tourist traffic in December.

The resort is facing a wave of cancellations, which prompted Ballingall’s statements to several media outlets. His comments were widely seen as diminishing the severity of the floods. Several highways throughout B.C. remain closed or open to essential traffic only as crews work to maintain critical supply lines from the Lower Mainland to the Interior.

Trending on TikTok

TimBiebs are here!

@brady.huber

Didn’t have to say anything else #timbiebs #canada #timhortons #justinbieber

♬ original sound – Brady.huber

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

