Morning Start: The world’s tallest sandcastle stood 57 ft. high

Your morning start for Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

Good morning and a very happy Friday! Here’s your morning start to get your day going.

Fun fact: The world’s tallest sandcastle stood 57 ft. high

At the 2019 Sand Skulptern Festival in Binz, Germany, Skulptura Projects GmbH sculpted a sandcastle that stood 57 ft. 11 in. (17.65 m) high, setting a Guinness World Record.

It took an international team of 12 sculptors and eight technicians from Russia, Poland, Hungary, Germany, Holland and Latvia three-and-a-half weeks to construct the castle.

No internal structure supported the castle up, and there were no additives in the water to bind the 11,000 tonnes of sand together. The circular base diameter of the sandcastle measured approximately 85 ft. 3 in. (26 m).

In case you missed it:

High stress, feelings of burnout and an increased workload are just some of the current working conditions nurses at Kelowna General Hospital are experiencing.

“It’s a bit of a dire condition at Kelowna General right now,” said Candi DeSousa, the British Columbia Nurses’ Union (BCNU) regional council member for the Okanagan-Similkameen region.

“The number one thing for people to hear from health care staff is just the fact that it’s hard work. It’s hard work and it’s subject to a lot of criticism.”

