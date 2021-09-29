(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: There existed a dinosaur with more than 500 teeth

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

Good morning and happy Wednesday! Today’s high is 16 C, with some sunshine and clouds thrown into the mix. In other words, fall is in the air!

Fun fact: There existed a dinosaur with more than 500 teeth

According to American paleontologist Paul Sereno, the Nigersaurus was a 30-foot-long plant-eating dinosaur that lived 110 million years ago in what is now Niger’s Sahara Desert.

Sereno notes that the Nigersaurus had a delicate skull with an extremely wide mouth that was lined with teeth adapted for browsing through plants close to the ground.

“This bizarre, long-necked dinosaur is characterized by its unusually broad, straight-edged muzzle tipped with more than 500 replaceable teeth,” he writes.

He also highlighted that the Nigersaurus’s fossil skull is one of the first dinosaur skulls to be digitally reconstructed from CT scans.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it

Former social worker Robert Riley Saunders pleaded guilty to three out of 13 criminal charges in a Kelowna courtroom, on Monday morning, Sept. 27.

Saunders pleaded guilty to stealing from and harming at-risk youth in his care, forging a university diploma and breaching trust as a public official.

Saunders is accused of stealing money from at-risk youth in his care, many of whom are Indigenous.

Read the full story here.

