(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Morning Start: Vanilla flavouring contains goo from beaver butts

Your morning start for Friday, May 7, 2021

Good morning and happy Friday to all! Showers are in the forecast across the board today, but expect more sun than clouds this weekend.

Fun Fact: Vanilla flavouring contains goo from beaver butts

There’s a good chance that the vanilla flavouring in your baked goods could contain the anal excretions of beavers, according to a 2013 article published in National Geographic.

This anal “goo” is called castoreum, a substance from the castor sacs of mature beavers, which are located between the pelvis and the base of the tail. The brown slime is often a combination of castor gland secretions, anal gland secretions and urine.

Anal secretions typically stink, but this goo is a product of the beaver’s unique diet of leaves and bark. So instead of smelling gross, the article states that “castoreum has a musky, vanilla scent, which is why food scientists like to incorporate it in recipes.”

Not to worry, however — the article states that the “U.S. Food and Drug Administration lists castoreum as a ‘generally regarded as safe’ additive, and manufacturers have been using it extensively in perfumes and foods for at least 80 years.” The annual consumption of the substance is rather small — only about 292 pounds yearly.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Kelowna

In Penticton:

Penticton

In Revelstoke:

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm:

Salmon Arm

In Vernon:

Vernon

In case you missed it:

A Kelowna chef is slated to be featured on an episode of the Food Network’s Fire Masters — for a second time.

James Holmes, head chef of Bernard Avenue restaurants Salt & Brick and Jack’s on Bernard, will go head-to-head with other esteemed chefs on the competition-based show.

“Kelowna’s just on fire right now for being on the Food Network,” he told the Capital News.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Does your heart need a hug this morning? Hopefully, this video of a puppy leading a group of ducklings does the trick.

@xtzanimal

#animal #funny #cute #foryou

♬ original sound – XTZanimal

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sherpa guide scales Mount Everest for record 25th time
Next story
WHO panel OKs emergency use of China’s Sinopharm vaccine

Just Posted

Firefighters stand near the railway tracks near the Narcisse Street NW crossing in Salmon Arm about 11 a.m. Friday, May 7. They appear to be waiting for a CP Rail train to arrive. No further details available. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Firefighters called to railway tracks in Salmon Arm

Appear to be waiting for train, no word from officials on why

Last year, Vernon’s Simolo Customs Ltd. received Transport Canada approval to build its low-speed electric NXT vehicles. (Contributed)
Low-speed electric vehicles given green light for Sicamous roads

Council approves bylaw for zero-emission vehicles

More than 700 people have signed a petition requesting tighter regulations on cigarette boats on Shuswap Lake. (Pixabay photo)
Noisy boats stir up Sicamous council

Councillors discuss regulation, supporting new Shuswap and Mara Lakes Decibel Coalition

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Vanilla flavouring contains goo from beaver butts

Your morning start for Friday, May 7, 2021

The Canadian Mental Health Association Shuswap Revelstoke’s homeless outreach coordinator Carly Shipmaker and practicum student Sarena Bryden take a turn on Thursday, May 6 on the stationary bike. They were cycling under the blue sun canopy outside the CMHA thrift shop to promote Mental Health Week and to prepare for this year’s Ride Don’t Hide event in June. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Getting the wheels turning for Salmon Arm’s Ride Don’t Hide event

Canadian Mental Health Association awareness and fundraising campaign to run throughout June

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

The Tolko Mill in Kelowna on Feb. 2, 2018. (File)
Tolko receives extension for environmental assessment of defunct Kelowna mill

The extension gives Tolko time to decommission, remove structures at the site

Fun 4 All Pet Resort is closed for two weeks following a COVID-19 outbreak among staff. (Fun 4 All photo)
COVID closes Vernon dog daycare

Two staff members test positive at dog boarding centre

A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Leaked report shows detailed B.C. COVID-19 data not being released to public

Documents obtained by the Vancouver Sun show cases broken down by neighbourhoods

Abbotsford school board trustee Phil Anderson has stepped down after sharing an offensive image on Facebook. (File photo)
Abbotsford trustee temporarily steps down after sharing post relating COVID masks to slavery

Phil Anderson to receive training to better understand provincial mask mandate after posting picture

B.C. announced the launch of an app May 7 that connects youth struggling with mental health and substance use with “life-saving” social services. (Screen grab)
5 years in the making: Mental health app for youth and children launches in B.C.

The province provided $1.6-million to fund a virtual care platform

Spring Valley Seniors Community long-term care home. (Google)
Three people die as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Kelowna care home

Outbreak was declared at Kelowna’s Spring Valley long-term care home on April 28

Trader Bill’s in Sicamous, 1969. Bill and Muriel Arnold pose in front of their store, located in the original community hall in Sicamous. The archivist wonders what items were sold as miscellaneous. Do you know? Image from the Sally Scales Collection and courtesy the Archives R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.
Shuswap history in pictures: Trader Bill’s

Bill and Muriel Arnold pose in front of their store.

Amazon has announced the creation of five new facilities in B.C., to employ about 2,000 people. (Amazon/Special to Black Press Media)
Amazon adds new facilities in Langley, Pitt Meadows, Delta, Vancouver

The Vancouver port centre will be the first Amazon centre to feature robotics in B.C.

Most Read