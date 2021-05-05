Morning Start: Whenever you shuffle a deck of cards, you create a combination that never existed

Good morning and a very happy Cinco de Mayo to all those who are celebrating! Despite the clouds, we’re in for some pleasantly warm weather today.

Fun fact: Whenever you shuffle a deck of cards, you create a combination that never existed

According to American mathematician Francis Su of California’s Harvey Mudd College, you make history every time you shuffle a deck of cards.

A deck of 52 cards can be arranged in 52 factorial — or 52! — which is calculated as 52 x 51 x 50 … x 2 x 1. That equals a very large number, far bigger than 8 x 10^67.

“How big is this number? Well, someone shuffling a deck of cards once per second since the beginning of the universe (believed to be about 14 billion years ago) would not have shuffled the deck more than 10^18 times,” states the department. “Thus it is quite likely that any given configuration achieved through random shuffling has never appeared before in the history of shuffling!

In case you missed it:

While the City of Kelowna is touting e-scooters as a viable new way to get around town, they are posing new obstacles for some residents with disabilities.

Under a three-year provincial pilot program, Kelowna residents and tourists are now allowed to use the city’s road and shared-pathway networks to scoot around on shared or privately-owned electric scooters.

For Spring Hawes, who lives with tetraplegia and uses a wheelchair to get around, the scooter sharing programs are presenting an issue — specifically regarding parking. She says for herself and other Kelowna residents with disabilities, improperly parked e-scooters can limit already restricted means of transportation.

Read the full story here.

Trending on TikTok:

Enjoy this cute video of Frank the pug roaming around in his new hat-shell.

That’s all for today. Everyone, have a great day!

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

