Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News

Morning Start: Which NHL’er has won the most Stanley Cups?

Your morning start for Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Hockey is back today with the first games of the NHL regular season. Meanwhile, the federal election is over the halfway mark, and pollsters are working tirelessly to provide insights on how the race is going.

Fun Fact of the day:

With the quest for Lord Stanley beginning today, which NHL player has won the most Stanley Cups?

Henri Richard played for the Montreal Canadiens from 1955 to 1975, and his full 19-season career couldn’t have taken place on a more dominant team. The Younger brother of Maurice “The Rocket” Richard won 11 Stanley Cup championships with the Habs, including five in a row from 1956 -1960.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

It’s day 21 of the federal election in Canada, and according to a 338Canada poll updated Tuesday the Conservatives are leading in the North-Okanagan Shuswap.

MP Mel Arnold was projected to have 41.3 per cent support if the vote was held yesterday. Cindy Derkas and the Liberals trail with a projected 21.4 per cent, while the Green Party’s Marc Reinarz and New Democratic Party’s Harwinder Sandhu are neck and neck at 17.4 and 16.3 per cent. Kyle Delfing of the People’s Party of Canada is projected to win 3.2 per cent of the popular vote.

The 338Canada project is run by Philippe J. Fournier, a political contributor to L’actualité and Maclean’s.

Video of the day:

You don’t need to understand the science behind this to appreciate it – but if you do, even better!

WATCH: American chases Elton John through B.C., Canada to celebrate 57

