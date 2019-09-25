(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: World’s most valuable comic book?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Today has a bit of everything weather-wise in the Okanagan, while our neighbours to the south are dealing with a political windstorm. An impeachment inquiry against President Trump has officially been mobilized by House leader Nancy Pelosi.

Fun Fact of the day:

Today is comic book day, and people on Twitterare sharing their personal favourites.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Comic books might just be the poster boy of collectors’ items, so it’s natural to wonder how much value the most expensive comic book holds. The answer?

What was once worth one dime is now worth 32 million of them. Even for Superman’s first comic book, that’s some serious value appreciation.

It’s fitting that we appreciate Superman on this 25th day of September, as it’s also the birthday of the late Christopher Reeve, who played the super hero icon to critical acclaim in the 1978 film, Superman.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

It’s a great start to the day with mainly sunny skies this morning, but don’t get too excited. The weather is expected to get progressively worse as the day goes on, with afternoon clouds and evening rain.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Though U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been among the most reserved Democrats when it comes to impeachment, the straw that broke the camel’s back appears to have been Trump’s suspected dealings with the Ukrainian government. Yesterday she announced the impeachment probe was on, and only time will tell whether Trump in fact attempted to seek help from a foreign government for his reelection, abusing his presidential powers.

READ MORE: Pelosi orders impeachment probe: ‘No one is above the law’

Video of the day:

Is there any occupation dogs aren’t capable of? Kudos to this canine for breaking yet another glass ceiling.

WATCH: B.C. gets injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Brendan Shykora
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Oceans, glaciers at increasing risk, including Canada’s: climate report
Next story
People’s Party of Canada candidate not given equal voice at Salmon Arm climate strike

Just Posted

People’s Party of Canada candidate not given equal voice at Salmon Arm climate strike

North Okanagan-Shuswap candidate Kyle Delfing says he wanted to speak but wasn’t permitted

Summer rain, temperatures in North-Okangan Shuswap close to historic averages

Well-timed precipitation throughout the season helped minimize wildfire risk

Salmon Arm rec centre rolls out floating obstacle course for fall

$14,000 water-bound inflatable course said to be a hit with pool-goers

Raising of Secwepemculecw flag at Salmon Arm campus recognizes history

Okanagan College ceremony gives permanent recognition to traditional and unceded Secwepemc land

Parents upset with plans to bus elementary students to Salmon Arm

Sicamous’ Parkview Elementary temporarily shuttered due to an unexplained odour

Three party leaders campaign in B.C., Scheer tours Quebec

A new day on the campaign trail, offering much attention to one Western Canadian province

Blast of winter weather expected to hit Rocky Mountains, interior B.C.

Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in the mountains starting Wednesday night

Column: Anglers diverging from fishing of sockeye salmon to kokanee

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Trudeau promises energy bill cuts, carbon-neutrality while in Lower Mainland

Scheer offers tax credit for green home renovation, and Jagmeet Singh pledged electric buses

Rabbits at Lake Country bunny sanctuary get vaccinated

The sanctuary has been closed due to an outbreak of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease

Column: Wily wildlife shows aptitude for survival

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Suspect arrested in Penticton armed car jacking

Penticton RCMP say a man was arrested Tuesday in Penticton in connection with a car jacking

Czech Republic, England advance at lacrosse world championship in B.C.

Canada and the Iroquois Nationals await the winners

Morning Start: World’s most valuable comic book?

Your morning start: Fun fact, weather, and video of the day

Most Read