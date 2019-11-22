FILE – Like much of the Cowichan Valley, Chemainus saw falling trees and power lines as a result of the December 2018 storm. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Most B.C. residents, including those hit by 2018 storms, not prepared for outages: report

Create an emergency kit, BC Hydro says, and report all outages or downed lines

Just last year B.C. saw its most damaging winter storm on record but most residents still remain unprepared for storm-related power outages, according to a new BC Hydro report.

More than 750,000 hydro customers were left in the dark for a number of days last December, with the hardest hit region being the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island.

Although officials have cautioned that these kinds of severe weather events are only increasing in frequency, 60 per cent of people still aren’t prepared for storm-related power outages, the report says.

More than half still don’t have an emergency kit – including a majority of customers impacted by last years storm.

BC Hydro encourages customers to have a well-stocked emergency kit with supplies for each member of the household for at least 72 hours. An emergency kit should include basic supplies, such as a flashlight, first aid kit, any required medications and non-perishable food and bottled water.

As the winter weather makes its way across the province, the B.C. government is also urging residents to pull out all the stops in case of a weather emergency.

“Do you have a winterized road safety kit in your vehicle? Do you have flashlights and candles in case of a lengthy power outage?,” Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness, said in a statement. “Preparing for these

