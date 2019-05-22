FILE – Emergency kits can be created at home with tips from PreparedBC (Black Press Media file)

Most British Columbians agree the ‘big one’ is coming, but only 50% are prepared

Only 46 per cent of British Columbians have prepared an emergency kit with supplies they might need

The looming “big one” is a common water cooler conversation among British Columbians as researchers keep a close eye on the tectonic plates below. But a new poll suggests that when a destructive earthquake does hit, most will not be prepared.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island overdue for the big one, can also expect mega-thrust tsunami

According to Research Co. poll results released Wednesday, 46 per cent of British Columbians have prepared an emergency kit with supplies they might need.

That comes despite 76 per cent of the 800 B.C. residents surveyed agreeing that is “very likely” or “moderately likely” that an earthquake strong enough to damage buildings will occur in the next 50 years.

Aside from significant tremors, 79 per cent of respondents are most concerned about wildfires, followed by 68 per cent concerned about earthquakes, 65 per cent about high winds and 61 per cent about intense rainfall.

That’s compared to 54 per cent voicing concern about a terrorist attack, 46 per cent worried about tsunamis and 56 per cent about heavy snowfall.

READ MORE: 200 tremors recorded near Vancouver Island due to ‘tectonic dance’

Of those who do have emergency kits prepared, 39 per cent have also put together an emergency plan which includes how to get in touch with family or friends, and 35 per cent have mapped out a meeting place for if an emergency does strike.

PreparedBC recommends including items such as more than three days worth of non-perishable foods, four litres of water per person, battery-powered flashlights and a first-aid kit.

Other items include:

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man to pay Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party $20k over lawsuit

Just Posted

Support sought for family of mother who died at Shuswap campground

Chase Fire and Rescue Association hosting May 25 fundraiser

New Shuswap licensed child-care spaces receive funding

B.C. government announces $70,000 to support facilities in Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Police, victim services aim to help seniors see through scams

Salmon Arm seniors groups host public meeting on avoiding online and telephone scams and fraud

In photos: Frisky grebes return to Salmon Arm Bay

Claude Rioux captures and sounds of Western grebe courting

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and cloud

Rain is expected tomorrow

VIDEO: Showers are back in the forecast

Temperatures are expected to drop, paired with clouds and rain

Gucci Mane’s South Okanagan concert officially postponed

Agency is looking at new tour dates between the Sept. 3 and 15 in Penticton

B.C. man to pay Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party $20k over lawsuit

Federal judge shut down Satinder Dhillon’s ‘nonsensical’ motion to bar use of PPC name in byelection

Okanagan businesses evacuated after potentially explosive situation

Gas line hit, RCMP block off entire block in downtown Vernon

Column: Gold is where you find it

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Our history in pictures: 50 years hitched

Mary Ann and Abner Ruth celebrated 50 years of marriage in 1914… Continue reading

LETTER: Statement about Fortin included incorrect information

Comments made publicly had suggested a double standard

Survey finds 15% of Canadian cannabis users with a valid licence drive within two hours of using

Survey also finds middle-aged men are upping their usage following legalization

Hergott: Reintroducing photo radar

The reintroduction of photo radar without talking about photo radar

Most Read