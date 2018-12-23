Mother and son lost everything in Riva Ridge mobile home fire

GoFundMe started for Penticton family who lost home Friday

After a fire destroyed a home in the Riva Ridge mobile home park, near Penticton, Friday, a daughter is trying to help her mother out with a GoFundMe drive.

Jenny Rowlands says they were lucky her mother Charlotte wasn’t home at the time, recovering from a previous surgery in hospital. Her brother Johnny, however, was home and had to be airlifted to the burn unit at Vancouver General Hospital with third-degree burns on his arms and stomach.

One of their two cats died in the fire, and the other is still missing.

“He will be there for a few weeks and my mom is in the hospital for a few more days,” wrote Rowlands in a Facebook post.

Rowlands said her mother has no house insurance, and along with her brother, lost everything in the fire.

“I am looking for support to help her relocate and start her life over again once she is released from the hospital on or near Christmas Day,” wrote Rowlands. “My mother was always a giver and thoughtful when anyone was ever in need. Please open your heart and help my mother in a time of need. “I’m so thankful my family is alive. Everything else is replaceable.”

Those wishing to donate can do so through their GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/charlotte-and-johnny-rowlands-house-fire-recovery

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
