Big Trout Lake First Nation in northern Ontario. (Google Maps)

Mother, four kids killed in fire in northern Ontario First Nation

The house fire broke out in the Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, north of Thunder Bay

A mother and four children have died following a house fire in a northern Ontario First Nation, officials said Thursday.

The blaze broke out at a home on Thursday morning, said a spokesman for the chief and council of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, about 600 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.

READ MORE: Homicide team takes over single-car crash that killed three in South Surrey

Sam McKay said the victims were a single mother and four of her children — aged six, seven, nine and 12.

“Most everybody is in shock right now,” he said. “It’s devastating for everybody.”

The woman had another older daughter who was away when the blaze broke out, McKay said, adding that three of her children were adopted.

Investigators had not yet arrived at the scene by Thursday afternoon, McKay said, so there was no word on what caused the fire.

He said everyone in the community of about 1,000 people is affected by the loss.

Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler of Nishnawbe Aski Nation said a team of crisis and support workers will be sent to the community, which is also known as Big Trout Lake.

“We were saddened to learn of the tragedy this morning and our prayers are with the victims, their families and the entire community during this difficult time,” Fiddler said in a statement. ”This is a devastating loss for the community.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Just Posted

Woman killed in Highway 1 motorcycle collision remembered by co-workers

Shuswap resident Linda Rollier, 53, known for her infectious optimism

Murder trial underway for man found dead on Rutland street in 2014

Steven Randy Pirko is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Christopher Ausman

Province promises no action on electoral changes sought by mayoral candidate

Beverley Iglesias, who finished third in 2018 Chase mayoral race, requests mandatory voters list

Where do recyclables from Shuswap homes end up?

Recent reports of Canadian garbage dumped overseas raises question of where local materials go

Canada Day Children’s Festival needs more people power

Longtime organizers of Salmon Arm event can’t keep up the commitment after so many years

Kelowna concerned ‘out of control’ gas prices as online petition launched to cut taxes

Premier John Horgan said taxes aren’t the reason for cost increases

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

Bike sharing program says farewell to Kelowna riders

DropBike will not return in 2019

VIDEO: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

Woman killed in Highway 1 motorcycle collision remembered by co-workers

Shuswap resident Linda Rollier, 53, known for her infectious optimism

Okanagan residents win in BC Children’s Hospital Lottery

Summerland resident wins grand prize; West Kelowna resident wins 50/50 draw

Salty days ahead for Salmon Arm with return of Enduro and Street Fest

All things mountain bike celebrated with annual race and community event

Company looking to produce CBD oil in the South Okanagan one step closer

Green Mountain, to be located on a 16-acre parcel in Kaleden

Road design not considered a factor in recent accidents on Highway 97

Highway north of Summerland has had numerous road closures and delays

Most Read