VIDEO: Mother of missing Victoria man pleads for help in Chilliwack

Yannick Myers not seen by family or friends since summer 2017

The mother of a Victoria man not seen since last summer was in Chilliwack Wednesday to plead for information from the public.

Diane Gaudette came from Quebec and was at the Chilliwack RCMP detachment on May 16 alongside her sister and Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail to ask anyone who might know Yannick Myers’ whereabouts to call police.

Myers has not been seen on Vancouver Island since June 26, 2017 and he was last seen in Chilliwack on July 14. Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said investigators believe he was in Chilliwack for four days after which he left for Vancouver Island.

Yannick Myers is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian man. He is 180 centimetres tall (5’9”), weighing about 86 kilograms (175 lbs), with blue eyes and dirty blond or light brown hair. He has a scar on his upper lip and he often wears a full beard.

“Yannick went missing 10 months ago. It is out of character for him to not give us news of his whereabouts,” said his mother in a press release. “We are very worried.”

At the media availability, Gaudette read a statement in French, after which her sister Karol Gaudette-Roy read it in English.

“It’s out of his character,” she said. “It’s not in his nature to disappear. He was always in contact with his mother.”

mugshotYannick’s sister told The Progress months ago that she knows he worked in Chilliwack but she wasn’t sure where. She added that he never went more than three weeks without contacting their mother, nor did he ever forget her birthday in early October.

“The Chilliwack RCMP remain in contact with the family throughout our investigation,” Cpl. Rail said. “Someone knows where Yannick is and Chilliwack RCMP and his family are reaching out to those persons or Yannick to contact us.”

Anyone with information to the whereabouts of Yannick Myers is urged to contact their local police department or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Missing Victoria man last seen June 26

Diane Gaudette holds up a photo of her son Yannick Myers at the Chilliwack RCMP detachment on May 16. Myers was last seen in Chilliwack on July 14, 2017. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail with Diane Gaudette (centre), mother of missing man Yannick Myers, and Diane’s sister Karol Gaudette-Roy at the Chilliwack RCMP detachment on May 16. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress) Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail with Diane Gaudette (centre), mother of missing man Yannick Myers, and Diane’s sister Karol Gaudette-Roy at the Chilliwack RCMP detachment on May 16. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

