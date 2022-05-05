(File photo)

Mother’s Day celebrations at B.C. elementary school takes inclusive approach

Grownups Who Love Us Day invites students to celebrate any adult who takes on important roles

An elementary school in Abbotsford won’t just be celebrating moms this week.

Students at Centennial Park elementary will be welcome to commemorate “Grownups Who Love Us” Day, as well.

Several parents expressed confusion and outrage online over a school notice that went out earlier this week, while others supported the idea.

Kevin Godden, superintendent of schools for Abbotsford School District, said the decision was made together as a school.

“School admin and staff discussed this amendment to the celebrated holiday last week to recognize the complexity and diversity of the school community they serve,” he told The News.

“Family structures look different from home to home,” he explained. “The intention behind this day is to ensure the students at Centennial Park Elementary have a safe and inclusive space to celebrate mothers – and the grownups in their lives who love and support them.”

As some noted on a now-deleted post on social media, children have many important adults in their lives who step in as caregivers, including grandparents, foster parents, and even older siblings.

It’s certainly not the first school to be more inclusive on Mother’s Day or Father’s Day. Several schools in the Fraser Valley and beyond have been in the news in years past for making similar decisions for their students.

READ MORE: Letter says students can’t make Mother’s Day gifts at school

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordMother's Day

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Edmonton police lay charges after six recent attacks on people of colour
Next story
Kitimat RCMP seize large quantities of drugs, weapons and vehicles

Just Posted

An evacuation alert was issued for residents of the Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park on Thursday morning, May 5, 2022. (CSRD map)
Landslide risk prompts evacuation alert for residents of Sicamous Creek Mobile Home Park

Melanie Mohr with the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Shuswap-Revelstoke branch stands next to Jack Barker from Shuswap Lake Estates, who’s turning 97 this month. He is taking a few turns on a stationary bike outside the CMHA’s thrift shop on Hudson Avenue May 3 to help promote Mental Health Week and the Ride Don’t Hide cycling event coming up in June. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Moving mental health forward in Shuswap with Ride Don’t Hide

FILE – Wildland firefighter Ty Feldinger works on steep terrain to put out hot spots remaining from a controlled burn the B.C. Wildfire Service conducted to help contain the White Rock Lake wildfire on Okanagan Indian Band land, northwest of Vernon, B.C., on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Kelowna, Cranbrook, Kamloops being ‘carefully monitored’ for wildfire risks amid dry spring

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District will proceed with dividing Electoral Area C (South Shuswap) into two electoral areas, each to be represented by its own elected director. (CSRD map)
Referendum results official, South Shuswap to be divided into two electoral areas