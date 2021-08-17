A motor-vehicle collision closed Highway 1 seven kilometres west of Chase early Tuesday morning, Aug. 17, 2021. (Drive BC map)

UPDATE: Highway 1 west of Chase reopens after closure due to collision

According to Drive BC, the incident occurred between Old Highway and Ska-Hiish Drive

Update (10:10 a.m.):

Highway 1 west of Chase has been reopened after a closure this morning (Aug. 17) due to a motor-vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC, the incident was cleared as of 10:03 a.m.

Original Story:

Highway 1 west of Chase remains closed to traffic due to a motor-vehicle incident.

According to Drive BC, the incident occurred between Old Highway and Ska-Hiish Drive, west of the the Bears Den Canco gas station. An assessment was in progress and drivers were advised to watch for traffic control.

