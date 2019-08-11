Motor vehicle crash leads to detour off Highway 97B

The crash took palce near the 97B’s intersection with the Trans-Canada Highway.

Firefighters help direct traffic as a tow truck removes a damaged vehicle from the scene of a crash on Sunday, Aug. 11. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

A motor-vehicle crash disrupted traffic on Highway 97B near its intersection with Highway 1. Firefighters were on scene at approximately 3 p.m. directing traffic as a tow truck removed a damaged vehicle.

Traffic was being detoured off of Highway 97B and onto 10 Ave NE while the tow truck crew removed the vehicle.

