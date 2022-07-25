Emergency personnel responded to a motor-vehicle incident on Highway 1 on Monday, July 25, 2022. (DriveBC image)

Motor-vehicle incident closes Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

Detour available, no estimate on when highway will reopen

Highway 1 is closed in both directions in Salmon Arm following a motor-vehicle incident near the Highway 97B intersection.

Emergency personnel are responding to the incident, which occurred sometime before 2:30 p.m., between 30th Street NE and 20th Avenue NE, on July 25.

DriveBC reports an assessment is in progress and offered no estimate as to when the highway would reopen. However, a detour is available via 10th Avenue NE.

