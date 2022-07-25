Motor-vehicle incident closes Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

Highway 1 is closed in both directions in Salmon Arm following a motor-vehicle incident near the Highway 97B intersection.
Emergency personnel are responding to the incident, which occurred sometime before 2:30 p.m., between 30th Street NE and 20th Avenue NE, on July 25.
DriveBC reports an assessment is in progress and offered no estimate as to when the highway would reopen. However, a detour is available via 10th Avenue NE.
⛔ CLOSED – #BCHwy1 vehicle fire in #SalmonArm east of 30th St. NE. Assessment in progress. Detour is in effect via 10th Ave. NE.
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 25, 2022
