Motor-vehicle incident closes Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

Detour available, no estimate on when highway will reopen

Emergency personnel responded to a motor-vehicle incident on Highway 1 on Monday, July 25, 2022. (DriveBC image)

Highway 1 is closed in both directions in Salmon Arm following a motor-vehicle incident near the Highway 97B intersection.

Emergency personnel are responding to the incident, which occurred sometime before 2:30 p.m., between 30th Street NE and 20th Avenue NE, on July 25.

DriveBC reports an assessment is in progress and offered no estimate as to when the highway would reopen. However, a detour is available via 10th Avenue NE.

⛔ CLOSED – #BCHwy1 vehicle fire in #SalmonArm east of 30th St. NE. Assessment in progress. Detour is in effect via 10th Ave. NE. ℹ️ https://t.co/XX7k6pDgqY — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 25, 2022

