Motor vehicle incident closes Trans-Canada Highway in Sicamous

Drive BC advises motorists to take Highway 97A westbound or Highway 97B eastbound

Drive BC is reporting a vehicle incident on Highway 1 in the Shuswap that has closed traffic in both directions, with a detour in effect.

The incident is reported to have taken place at Gill Avenue in Sicamous.

Motorists are advised to watch for traffic control and to detour westbound via Highway 97A around Mara Lake. The eastbound detour is via Highway 97B.

Next Drive BC update at 8:15 p.m.

An air ambulance was reported on scene but has since left.

