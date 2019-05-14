Motorboat crashes into log boom on Okanagan Lake

A motorboat was seen propped up on a log boom around the marina on Sunday

A motorboat was seen propped up on a log boom near the Kelowna Yacht Club marina on May 12. (Submitted photo)

Update 8:30 a.m. May 14:

The RCMP says no one was injured after a boat crashed into the log boom on Okanagan Lake in front of the Kelowna Yacht Club early Monday.

On May 12, at approximately 03:30 a.m., Kelowna Fire Department crews and RCMP officers responded to reports of an abandoned boat that appeared to have crashed into the log boom near the Kelowna Yacht Club.

Firefighters confirmed the boat was empty and after searching of the surrounding area, found nobody in the water. The boat was identified as a Black Tige RZ2 and was pointing vertical in the air with its tracking fin lodged into a log.

“Through our investigation, police were able to track down the owner of the boat and confirmed that the operator and passenger were not injured during the collision” said Const. Lesley Smith of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Police are reminding boaters to ensure their water craft is equipped with proper lighting and they remain vigilant of their speed and surroundings at all times, especially when approaching the shoreline and docking area.”

West Kelowna Marine helped the owner with the recovery of the speedboat after using a crane to lift and dislodge it from the log.

Original story:

A motorboat appears to have collided with a log boom near the Kelowna Yacht Club on Sunday, though the cause of the incident is yet unknown.

On Sunday, witnesses captured images of a boat propped up onto a log boom around the marina, partially submerged and sticking straight into the air.

The Kelowna RCMP and Kelowna Yacht Club did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Updates to come.



