Motorcycle crashes on Salmon River Road near Silver Creek, passenger air-lifted

A motorcycle with two people aboard crashed along Salmon River Road Sunday afternoon.
Vernon North Okanagan RCMP report that the single-vehicle crash took place in the 2900-block of Salmon River Road on May 14.
“According to witnesses, the motorcycle was travelling on Salmon River Road when it hit a patch of gravel on the roadway causing it to slide and crash along the roadway,” said an RCMP email.
Police say the driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital via ambulance. The passenger, however, whose injuries were believed to be serious, was airlifted from the scene.
RCMP provided no further information.
