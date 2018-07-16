Motorcycle driver dies in a head-on collision near Oliver

RCMP said the three vehicle collision, near Road 18, happened around 2:45 p.m. on July 14

A motorcyclist is dead following a head-on collision on Highway 97 near Oliver on Saturday.

RCMP said the three vehicle collision, near Road 18, happened around 2:45 p.m. A northbound vehicle crossed the centre-line, side-swiped a northbound vehicle and then collided head on with a southbound motorcycle carrying two occupants.

Const. Mike Halskov said the male driver and female passenger of the motorcycle were both rushed to hospital. The driver of the motorcycle died in hospital and the female passenger remains in hospital in critical condition. Injuries to the other drivers were reported as minor.

South Okanagan Traffic Services, the B.C. Coroner’s Service and the South East District Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service are continuing their investigation.

RCMP said no further information will be released as the investigation continues, but they are asking that anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video, to call South Okanagan Traffic Services at 250-499-2250.

Kristi Patton | Editor

KristiPatton
Send Kristi Patton an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Heavy equipment might be culprit in Tappen mill fire
Next story
Further mediated talks scheduled in casino strike

Just Posted

Wildfire near Chase under control

Spot-sized fire on Scatchard Mountain not expected to grow

Heavy equipment might be culprit in Tappen mill fire

Fire spotted about 7 p.m. on July 13, extinguished five hours later through coordinated effort

Extreme fire danger in the Okanagan-Shuswap

The fire danger rating hits extreme or high in areas of the Okanagan- Shuswap

Further mediated talks scheduled in casino strike

Gateway and BCGEU schedule talks for July 20-22

Money available for events in Salmon Arm’s Marine Park

Downtown Salmon Arm and partners offer new Fun in the Park grant

17 dogs set sail on Okanagan Lake

A celebrity dog trainer took 17 dogs and their owners on a boat ride experience in Kelowna

Hulk Hogan reinstated into wrestling Hall of Fame

Hogan had used racial slurs caught on video when talking about his daughter sleeping with a black man

BC crews respond to two new wildfires

Blazes near Allison and Osoyoos Lakes

Motorcycle driver dies in a head-on collision near Oliver

RCMP said the three vehicle collision, near Road 18, happened around 2:45 p.m. on July 14

‘Lava bomb’ through roof of tour boat injures 22 in Hawaii

“An explosion occurred near the shoreline hurling hot lava rocks towards the boat and injuring several passengers”

B.C. teen meets Nicolas Cage

Filming mob movie in downtown Vernon, B.C.

Critics claim Trump “defended a tyrant”

Trump questions US intel, not Putin, on Russia 2016 meddling

B.C. MLAs choose new children’s watchdog

Jennifer Charlesworth has worked in government, social services

B.C. reporter calls out immigration photo on social media as fake news

A Vancouver reporter is calling out a British politician for spreading fake news

Most Read