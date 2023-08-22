A motorcycle is part of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 south at Highland Road in Vernon. The incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. Southbound traffic is being diverted to Old Kamloops Road. There is no word on any injuries. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A motorcycle is part of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 south at Highland Road in Vernon. The incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. Southbound traffic is being diverted to Old Kamloops Road. There is no word on any injuries. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Motorcycle involved in Vernon highway collision

Incident happened before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, on Highway 97 south at Highland Road

Traffic being affected north of Vernon by a motor-vehicle incident, which happened around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The incident occurred in the southbound lane at the intersection of Highway 97 and Highland Road on the Swan Lake corridor.

Southbound traffic is diverted to Old Kamloops Road, and vehicles will head into Vernon that way.

It’s believed a motorcycle is one of two vehicles involved in the collision. An ambulance is on-scene but there is no word yet on any injuries.

MORE TO COME…

READ MORE: Vernon Elks Lodge seeking donations for firefighters

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

collisionNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
More than 4,600 properties on evacuation order due to North Shuswap wildfires
Next story
Vernon businesswomen create donation centre for firefighters, evacuees

Just Posted

Cat Leahy during her drum solo at the Wednesday on the Wharf concert on Wednesday, July 31. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm concert series cancelled for remainder of summer

Fans will not be watching Thompson Rivers University and UBC Okanagan soccer at home this weekend as games have been moved outside the fire zone. (Contributed/GreyStroke Photography)
Canada West shifts locations for TRU, UBCO women’s soccer games

Shuswap Community Foundation executive director Roger Parenteau, and Joel Torrens, Lt. for the Salvation Army and Lighthouse Shelter in Salmon Arm, have teamed up to distribute N95 masks to those in need. (Shuswap Community Foundation photo)
N95 masks made available for Shuswap communities

At right, Althea Mongerson, sponsorship marketing coordinator with the Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival, gives a hand Aug. 19 to volunteer coordinators Jasmine Skubiak, next to her, and Emily Valentini as they take down banners. (Martha Wickett photo)
Salmon Arm festival cancellation ‘definitely the right decision’