Chase RCMP report that a motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries on July 4, 2020 after striking an oncoming car while attempting to pass another vehicle on Highway 97 in the Monte Creek area. (RCMP photo)

Motorcycle rider seriously injured in collision with vehicle on Highway 97 west of Pritchard

Chase RCMP report that motorcycle was attempting to pass when crash occurred

A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries on July 4 in a head-on collision with a car west of Pritchard.

The crash took place at 6:40 p.m. on Highway 97 near Barnhartvale Road in the Monte Creek area.

Chase RCMP report that the 49-year-old man driving the motorcycle was attempting to pass another vehicle when he struck an oncoming car driven by a 21-year-old woman from Pritchard.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy said the roads were dry and driving conditions good.

The woman suffered minor injuries while the motorcycle driver sustained what police describe as “serious, life-changing injuries.”

Bystanders provided first aid to both drivers and Kennedy reports they likely saved the life of the motorcyclist. Many people witnessed the traumatic event.

Chase RCMP remind the public that Victim Services is available to anyone struggling to process this or any other traumatic event. Victim Services can be reached directly at any time by calling 250-679-8638 or the Chase RCMP Detachment.

