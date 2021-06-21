t

Motorcyclist critically injured in Westside Road collision

Motorcyclist collides with vehicle, struck by another: preliminary police findings

Police continue to investigate a collision on Westside Road that critically injured a 58-year-old Vernon motorcyclist.

Preliminary findings suggest the motorcycle, heading northbound around 3 p.m. on June 18, crossed the centre line around the Ki Low Na Road area and collided with a southbound passenger vehicle.

The motorcyclist was ejected and struck by a second vehicle travelling south.

When Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrived on scene to find the man being treated by BC Ambulance Service for what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Westside Road was closed in both directions for a period of time to allow police to conduct their investigation and for emergency personnel to safely complete their work.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing at this time.

