Motorcyclist injured in Kelowna collision

  • Aug. 1, 2022 12:00 p.m.
  • News
A motorcyclist was injured in Kelowna shortly before 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, in a collision at Harvey and Richter. (Brittany Webster - Kelowna Capital News)A motorcyclist was injured in Kelowna shortly before 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, in a collision at Harvey and Richter. (Brittany Webster - Kelowna Capital News)
A motorcyclist has been injured and taken to Kelowna General Hospital following a collision at Harvey and Richter shortly before 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1.

Two ambulance, police and fire crews are on-scene. The motorcyclist was worked on by paramedics before being loaded onto a stretcher and taken to hospital.

The turning lane heading south on Richter is open, but the right lane is blocked westbound on Harvey.

More to come…

