Motorcylist killed in crash near Oliver

Sept. 9 accident kept Willowbrook Road closed for several hours

Paramedics attended the scene but were unable to save the rider (File/Black Press Media)

Paramedics attended the scene but were unable to save the rider (File/Black Press Media)

A motorcyclist from the Lower Mainland died following a crash in Oliver.

A group of riders heading southbound on Willowbrook Road were riding in a group formation on Sept. 9, when one of the male riders caught the soft shoulder, lost control and crashed just south of Patten Road.

Other riders in the group administered first aid on site before paramedics arrived. The rider suffered severe injuries and did not survive, said Oliver RCMP Cpl. Paul Symons.

Willowbrook Road remained closed for several hours as crews attended to the scene.

READ MORE: RCMP major crime unit investigating suspicious death near Merritt

Follow Clayton on twitter for breaking news @claytonwhitelaw
Or email them with any tips or typos.

——————————————————————————-

Like Black Press on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

car crashmotor vehicle crashmotorcycle

Previous story
Apex Mountain will not require vaccine proof to ride the lifts
Next story
Rent report: Kelowna sees upward trend in rates, fifth most expensive rental market in Canada

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP officers arrested a 27-year-old male on outstanding warrants for failing to comply with an existing probation order on Sept. 2, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Salmon Arm RCMP seize drugs, weapons after arrest of man barricaded in residence

A damaged car sits on a Westside Road property impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
North Okanagan gas bars raise $8K for B.C. wildfire relief fund

The Salmon Arm Curling Centre is set to reopen on Sept. 27, with an open house planned for Sept. 23. The centre has been closed since Dec. 5 due to provincial health orders. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm Curling Centre set to reopen, Ashley HomeStore Classic planned for November

Chad Cameron was recognized as one the Shuswap’s outstanding community leaders in the 2021 Salmon Arm Top 20 Under 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40: Chad Cameron