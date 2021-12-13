A ruined pickup truck lies upside down after leaving Highway 3, west of Rock Creek Friday, Dec. 10. Photo: Submitted

A ruined pickup truck lies upside down after leaving Highway 3, west of Rock Creek Friday, Dec. 10. Photo: Submitted

Motorist ‘lucky to escape serious injury,’ says Midway fire chief

Highway 3 traffic was briefly held up west of Rock Creek after Friday’s collision

A man and his dog are lucky to have walked away after their pickup truck rolled over on a West Boundary section of Highway 3 Friday, Dec. 10.

Mike Daloise, Chief at Midway Fire and Rescue (MFR), said the pickup was travelling eastbound when it crossed the centre line on the 5000-block of the highway, west of Rock Creek. The truck landed upside down in a ditch along the westbound lane at around 5:15 p.m.

Pictures taken at the scene show that the impact flattened the vehicle’s cab. Yet, the driver was able to get himself and his dog out of the wreck. Neither appeared to be hurt.

“He was very fortunate to escape serious injury,” Daloise said, adding that the man was not taken to hospital.

The pickup’s cab was heavily damaged upon impact. Photo: Submitted

MFR volunteers dealt with two small fluid leaks and as well as a small gas leak from a ruptured jerry can.

Area traffic was halted in both directions for around half an hour as a tow truck operator struggled to flip the pickup back onto its wheels and then haul the wreck away, according to Daloise.

 

