UPDATE: Loose dog on Coquihalla Highway has been saved

The dog is reportedly in the care of a passing motorists, dog’s owner still unknown

UPDATE: 2:00 p.m.

A post on social media indicats the dog has been saved and is no longer running loose on the Coquihalla Highway.

The dog is in the care of a passing motorist who is looking for the dog’s owner.

—————-

A motorist travelling on the Coquihalla is reporting a dog running loose down the highway near the Zopkios brake check.

According to Jeneane Ruscheinsky the black dog was dragging a leash near the runaway lane, about 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Apparently a truck driver pulled over and tried to catch the dog but the pup took off.

Ruscheinsky is hoping that someone is able to find the dog and bring it to safety, before it wanders onto the highway.

RCMP have been notified.

If you see this dog or have more information on it’s whereabouts please email newstips@kelownacapnews.com

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man blames his loud car radio, sirens for crash with B.C. ambulance

Just Posted

Golds make a big win in opening game of invitational tournament

Salmon Arm Secondary basketball squad topples Kelowna Christian School

Opinion: High gas prices send shoppers out of town

Nothing new to gas price disparity faced by Salmon Arm and Sicamous residents

Column: Snow clearing a big job in Salmon Arm

Council Report/Mayor Alan Harrison

District of Sicamous and Federal government come to terms on biomass heater grant

Once completed the project could heat arena elementary school and more using wood waste

City to renew agreement with Shaw for public Wi-Fi access

Wireless networking hotspots will continue to be available at Salmon Arm parks and facilities

Rare ‘super blood wolf moon’ takes to the skies this Sunday

Celestial event happens only three times this century

Scientists ID another possible threat to orcas: pink salmon

For two decades, significantly more of the whales have died in even-numbered years than in odd years

B.C. dangerous offender in court for violating no-contact order, sends letter to victim

Wayne Belleville was shocked to see a letter addressed to him from his shooter, Ronald Teneycke

Judge denies requests from Calgary couple charged in son’s death

David and Collet Stephan wanted $4 million to pay for past and future legal bills

Explosion sends B.C. firefighter to hospital

Kelowna fire crews responded to a blaze at Pope’sGallery of BC Art & Photography on Friday

Ex-Mountie investigating ‘Surrey six’ murders pleads guilty to obstruction

Derek Brassington entered his plea in B.C. Supreme Court on Friday

Man blames his loud car radio, sirens for crash with B.C. ambulance

Tribunal rejects bid to recoup ICBC costs after crash deemed 100-per-cent his fault

Gondwana Gallery reopening under new ownership

Business Spotlight/Leah Blain

RECALL: Salmon Village maple salmon nuggets

Customers warned not to eat product due to possible Listeria contamination

Most Read